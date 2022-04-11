Her Boyfriend Showed His Female Best Friend A Very Personal Part Of His Body And She’s Not Sure What To Think

A woman in her 20s is well-known among her loved ones for never, ever talking about anything that relates to her personal life, and some people feel that it makes her “repressed,” “boring,” or “innocent.”

Regardless of how you feel about her unwillingness to talk about certain topics that she considers to be super personal and not discussion-worthy, she’s dealing with the fact that her boyfriend isn’t really on the same page as her.

Her boyfriend seems to be pretty open, but recently, he took things way too far with his female friend.

Not that long ago, she overheard her boyfriend making fun of his friend, and then his friend had some kind of comeback that revealed that her boyfriend exposed himself to her.

Yeah, her boyfriend showed his female friend a pretty personal part of his body, and she couldn’t believe that he did that.

When she confronted him about it, he claimed that he only did it as “he was curious” about “how it looked to a woman.”

“I asked him why he didn’t ask me and he said because we’re in a relationship, I would’ve just lied to him,” she explained.

“He said it’s the same as when girls send their friends nudes but I’ve never even sent a nude before to anyone ever.”

“So maybe this is my lack of experience/discomfort with..stuff shining through. Still, I’m just so disgusted thinking about it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.