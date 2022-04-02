Her Boyfriend Was Looking At Engagement Rings And His Ex-Girlfriend All In One Day, And She’s Worried

A woman has a boyfriend that she has been together with for the last 2 years, and since they share a laptop, she can easily check and see what her boyfriend has been up to on the internet.

She recently suspected that her boyfriend might be shopping for an engagement ring for her, and so, she thought it would be a good idea to take out their laptop and go through his history.

Well, she could clearly see that her boyfriend was in the middle of looking at engagement rings for her, and she was elated.

“…He had in fact been looking at engagement rings which I was over the moon to find out,” she explained.

“Unfortunately on the same day, I saw that he had been looking on up his ex on social media and I went from a huge high to lower than low. Maybe be it’s just me but I don’t understand the need to look up exes.”

She pointed out that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was not faithful to him, and this girl treated her boyfriend like trash.

“It’s a tough one, she treated him terribly but he always forgave her and it took a few months after for them to stop talking…..we were friends before so I know way too much,” she added.

In contrast, she has never been in a relationship like that before, and if any of her exes had treated her like that, she never would want to see them again, let alone look them up on the internet.

She’s struggling to understand why her boyfriend felt the need to check up on his ex since she just can’t put herself in his shoes.

