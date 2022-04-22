Her Friend’s Baby Daddy Is Now Dating Her Sister, But She Didn’t Tell Her Friend

A 34-year-old woman originally met her 35-year-old husband through his 33-year-old Uncle Joe. Her husband is only 2 years apart from his uncle in age, so they grew up to have more of a brotherly relationship than anything else.

Back when they all were in college, Joe got super close to her little sister Lana, and they were really great friends.

Although Joe and her sister Lana were close, Lana went on to get married to one of Joe’s other friends right after her own wedding.

“Joe started dating a friend of mine, Amy,” she explained. “Amy was very nice but always had some mental issues, usually anxiety and depression.”

“Joe and Amy start off great and soon enough, Amy is pregnant. Amy and Joe continue to have problems for years. My husband and I still hang out with them sometimes, but things are tense.”

“In an effort to save their relationship, Amy gets pregnant again. This was against ALL of our advice.”

Well, Amy and Joe then spent the following 5 years breaking up approximately 15 times, and their turbulent relationship was because of Amy’s own struggles.

Two years ago, Amy and Joe officially called it quits, and as that was happening, her younger sister Lana went through a terrible divorce.

Last year, she and her husband had a little get-together dinner and they invited Lana and Joe, who really hit it off that evening.

