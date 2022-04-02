Her Husband’s Best Man Proclaimed His Love For Her In A Speech At Her Wedding And Now, The Pair Are Married

As a bride or groom, imagining what your close friends and family might say during wedding speeches can be stressful. You might fear embarrassment, back-handed compliments, or even just awkward statements.

But rest assured, no wedding speech could go more sideways than the one that TikToker Desiree White shared with the world.

“At my first wedding to my ex, my now–husband was the best man. During his best man speech, he professed his love for me in front of everyone at the reception,” Desiree captioned her now-viral video.

She dropped this shocking bomb on the TikTok community with very little context. So, after her post reached over six hundred thousand people, users everywhere begged for a storytime.

Thankfully, she delivered a two-part series with all of the details.

Her story began in high school when she began dating her ex-husband. Around the same time, she also met her ex’s best friend, Bryant.

“I met Bryant when I was seventeen and he was sixteen in Geometry class,” Desiree explained.

TikTok; pictured above is Desiree

