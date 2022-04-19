Her Parents Aren’t Letting Her Go To Prom As Part Of Her Punishment, So Her Boyfriend’s Mom Wants Him To Go With Another Girl

A 17-year-old girl has been sneakily dating her 18-year-old boyfriend behind the backs of her mom and dad.

Her parents are super strict, so she always had to keep her relationship with her boyfriend a secret from them for that reason.

She’s been friendly with her boyfriend since they were freshmen in high school but they decided to officially start dating about 6 months ago.

“We’ve had to sneak around to meet each other outside of school and, for a while, it worked, until my parents found out I had been lying through this location tracking app I had no idea about,” she explained.

“So this incident became a huge thing and my parents became even stricter as a result. It’s been tough not seeing my BF for weeks outside of school, but it’s nice knowing we’ll be in college soon and won’t have to deal with my parents’ craziness.”

“This also caused my parents to not allow me to go to prom, and I have no way of getting out of their final decision.”

That’s right; her mom and dad aren’t letting her go to prom as part of her punishment, and now her boyfriend’s mom thinks that he should just find another girl to go with instead of her.

When she told her boyfriend that she was banned from their prom, he was sympathetic and understood why she wasn’t allowed to go anymore.

He was upset that she couldn’t be there, since prom is pretty special to them both, and they were not able to go to their junior prom.

