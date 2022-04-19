After His Little Sister Passed Away, His Family Decided To Make Her A Unique Gravestone Shaped Like A Cellphone

Geoff is a TikToker who lives in South Aukland, New Zealand, and his account has 46.6 thousand followers.

He has four other siblings, but his little sister tragically passed away. She was only 15-years-old when she died in 2018, and their family has processed their loss together over the past four years.

Geoff has carried on his sister’s memory by sharing details of her life on TikTok. Like most 15-year-old girls, she was deeply invested in her social media accounts and took photos all the time.

One of his TikTok video voice-overs shared more about how important her phone was to her. “Besides the selfies, she would always document everything and make these vlogs to post them on her Instagram.”

The family decided that the perfect tribute to her would also serve as a sweet inside joke. So Geoff made a video featuring her gravestone, which was a little unusual; “Yup, that’s a phone,” he told viewers. The reason behind it is just that my sister was just on the phone all the time … Pretty much glued to that thing.”

It’s the details that make the tribute especially meaningful. The family put real messages on the phone screen, displaying a family group chat.

“Seven people: five siblings and two parents,” Geoff shared. They were able to put sweet messages they exchanged and memorialize their family bond forever.

Geoff also provided some information for viewers around the world concerning New Zealand’s cultural customs. For example, in their tradition, he says, “if you go to any cemetery on a given day, you’re bound to see a family having a picnic.”

TikTok; pictured above is the unique gravestone

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.