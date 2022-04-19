This 1950s Guide To Better Conversation May Be Just What The World Needs After The Pandemic

Since mask mandates have been lifted and infection rates have slowed, the outside world is returning to some form of “normal.”

Restaurants are buzzing, brick-and-mortar shops are bustling, and many people are itching to interact with others.

The only overarching problem is social anxiety. Over the last decade, technology massively hampered people’s ability to interact face-to-face.

But now, following two years of isolation, feelings of nervousness in social situations have peaked among the population.

In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the COVID-19 pandemic sparked “a twenty-five percent increase in the prevalence of anxiety worldwide.”

While this is entirely normal and expected following such a tumultuous period in modern history, you may be wondering how to “get back out there” and socialize enjoyably.

Well, this classically cheesy “how-to” video from the 1950s might just be the motivation you need. While the tips and tricks for having better conversations may sound incredibly obvious, they can also serve as basic helpful reminders for successful social interactions.

The film first discusses how robust conversations mirror a good game of volleyball. The topic of choice should relate to the people involved and give them a chance to jump in with their perspectives.

After all, excluding others is a sure-fire way to kill a conversation.

