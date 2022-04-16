His Mom Is Forcing His 12-Year-Old Sister To Perform At An Easter BBQ In Front Of A Ton Of People Even Though His Sister Has Terrible Anxiety

A 16-year-old teen has a younger 12-year-old sister who recently got very interested in aerial dance.

His sister began getting interested in this at a local dance studio, but just before she was set to perform a recital, she stopped going due to the anxiety she had over that big event.

After the recital had passed, his sister began going to some classes at the studio again, and then his mom and dad got her a $2,000 aerial rig so that she could dance at home as well.

Unfortunately, his mom and dad had “strings attached” to purchasing his sister this aerial rig, yet they never disclosed this to his younger sister.

There’s an upcoming Easter BBQ in their community that more than 1,000 people are going to be attending this weekend.

There’s a parade, food, performances, and raffles at the BBQ too. Well, his mom signed his sister up to be one of the performances, without even telling her.

After it was “too late to back out” his mom then told his little sister that she was going to be performing in front of 1,000 people.

His mom is now using the aerial rig, in addition to a couple of other things, to hold over his sister’s head and force her to perform at the BBQ.

“She also said that she’d return the rig along with other privileges, but my sister wants to keep it after being hesitant to practice at the studio as much after dropping out of the recital,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.