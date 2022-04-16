These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn’t just recalled!

A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.

The company’s factory located in Parsippany, New Jersey, recalled its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket.

Unfortunately, according to the FDA website, Salmonella Typhimurium was detected in the factory.

Though no U.S. cases of infection from the candy have been reported, the factory has been traced back to cases of Salmonella in Europe.

The FDA describes Salmonella as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” It can cause symptoms including: “fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

Infection can even reach the bloodstream and lead to severe cardiac events.

Ferrero Inc. recommends that products that have already been purchased should not be consumed and that refunds for the products are available via this link.

The company also expressed its deep concern over the situation. The FDA’s notice included a message from Ferrero, saying, “We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care.”

