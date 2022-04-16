She Just Found Out That The Man She’s About To Marry Has $100,000 In Credit Card Debt That He Kept Hidden From Her

A woman is currently engaged and getting married in just a couple of days (20, to be exact), and she suddenly found out about a big secret that her fiancé has been hiding from her.

She ended up finding out about this secret when she discovered an email pointing out that her fiancé’s credit card had been declined.

She saw this email while her fiancé was in the bathroom, so she decided to open up that email and investigate.

The email laid out that his credit card limit was $9,000 on that card, and he had already reached the limit.

She looked at the number, thinking that it was a big amount of debt to have racked up on just one single credit card.

She knew she had to investigate this further, so she did. “I’ve been trying to figure out how to find more info and today one of his credit card statements came in the mail,” she explained.

This was for another credit card, and it said on this statement that he was over the $23,000 limit on that card.

“I just ended up running a credit report on him and found out he has about $100k in credit card debt,” she said.

“…I had no idea it was this bad. There’s literally no explanation for this amount of debt. He also has a personal loan which I’m assuming he used to pay off another credit card somewhere.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.