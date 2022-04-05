Is The Gender Pay Gap Finally Closing? Young Women Are Earning More Than Young Men In These Major Metro Areas

It is disheartening that, according to Pew Research Center, the gender pay gap has remained stable since 2006.

In fact, women earned 82% of their male counterparts’ salaries while working full-time and year-round in 2019.

However, young women are making some compensation gains in the workforce. The Pew Research Center recently published an analysis of Census Bureau data which revealed that the pay gap is narrowing in numerous geographic locations.

“In twenty-two of two hundred and fifty U.S. metropolitan areas, women under the age of thirty earn the same amount as or more than their male counterparts,” the report stated.

New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles are strong examples of these gains. In New York and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, young women are actually earning one hundred and two percent of what young men are making. And in Los Angeles, young men and women are earning the same salary.

In fact, the Wenatchee, Washington metro area is where young women are earning the most compared to their male counterparts.

There, women are making a median salary that is twenty percent higher than men.

Not all metropolitan areas are made equal, though. In one hundred and seven metro areas, young women are earning between ninety and ninety-nine percent of what men in the same positions earn.

Additionally, in one hundred and three metro areas, young women are earning between eighty and eighty-nine percent of what men are.

