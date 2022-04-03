She Friend Zoned A Guy, But Then He Rejected Her And Now She Cannot Stop Thinking About Him

A 23-year-old woman began speaking to a 21-year-old man named Mick, and she really was starting to like him, until he completely ghosted her for 4 long days.

At first, she tried to tell herself that there had to be a reason behind Mick’s disappearance; like perhaps things on his end were just really hectic so he couldn’t take the time to reply, or perhaps he just wasn’t checking his phone and missed her messages.

“…But my fear of rejection started rearing its ugly head and I ended up sending him a message saying I just wanted to be friends because I wanted to be in control of the situation/I had convinced myself that he didn’t like me anymore and that’s why he hadn’t messaged me,” she explained.

Mick did reply right back to her after she friend zoned him. He was pretty upset that she made it clear that she only wanted to be his friend and nothing more.

In turn, she felt bad and invited him to grab a drink with her so that she could further “explain” her feelings and say sorry for giving him “mixed messages.”

Mick said yes to the drink, but one day before they were supposed to meet up he said he didn’t want to get that drink anymore.

Mick revealed that he was extremely bewildered and hurt that she just wanted to be his friend. She kept telling Mick that she only sent him that friend zone message after she let her insecurities run wild, and he then wanted to move forward with getting that drink after all.

“We met up for a drink platonically; we ended up back at his, he kissed me and one thing led to another,” she said.

“Before I left he said he’d let me know when he was next free…ten days pass and I don’t hear from him at all.”

