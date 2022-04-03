She Has The Hots For Her Manager, And He’s Giving Her Conflicting Signs

A 25-year-old woman has been working at her job for just over one year now, and she has two layers of managers that oversee her work.

Her direct manager had some personal issues to deal with and took time off for half of a year, and due to that, she was left under the guidance of a 36-year-old senior male manager.

He’s handsome, he’s single, and she definitely has the hots for this guy.

When she started her job, her senior manager was incredibly helpful and tried to give her a lot of assistance so she could excel in her role.

Aside from this man being super sympathetic and supportive, she thinks he’s agreeable and easy to get along with.

She found herself frequently joking with him while they were working alongside each other.

Then, her direct manager returned to the office after taking her leave, and she suddenly no longer got to work with her senior manager.

One night though, he asked her if she would like to go out with him and some of their coworkers to have drinks, and she agreed.

“At the beginning of the event, he was very chatty and friendly with me, sometimes even flirty,” she explained.

