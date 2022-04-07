She Was Attacked By A Rattlesnake And The Anti-Venom That Saved Her Life Cost Close To $10,000

Thousand Oaks, California. Olivia and Michelle Williamson had their worst nightmare come true when their sweet pup Charli, who they affectionately call Buba, was attacked by a rattlesnake.

This all happened right in Olivia and Michelle’s backyard, and Olivia was even with Charli when the incident happened but didn’t see any signs of danger.

However, after the snake struck, Olivia and Michelle immediately headed to the hospital after realizing something wasn’t right, and Charli received anti-venom treatment.

Olivia and Michelle gave an update on the vets’ course of treatment. “Since then, she has received a second round of anti-venom, a plasma transfusion, and a blood transfusion on top of an IV and pain medicine,” the explained.

The small dog’s body was overwhelmed by the poison, and her vet was concerned when things appeared to be taking a turn for the worst.

Blood began pooling behind Charli’s eyes, causing them to change colors. Poor Charli has needed a plasma transfusion, blood testing, medication, and x-rays.

Olivia and Michelle believe Charli is in good hands with her vet. However, the medical fees for the anti-venom process are rising close to $10,000.

They also shared a grim message for dog owners, which might make them proceed with caution going forward.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Charli

