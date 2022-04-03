She Went On A Second Date With A Guy Who Refused To Tip Their Server Since He Didn’t Get Enough Bread

A woman just went out on a second date with a guy, and everything seemed to be off to a great start on date two.

She went to a restaurant that served Italian food with him, and they sat down to have dinner together.

As they got to the end of their meal, her date suddenly got quite silent. She decided to ask him what was wrong, and his answer was pretty weird.

“I asked what was up, and he said he was seeing that while we only got two pieces of bread, all the other tables were being served more,” she explained.

“He said something about him being more attentive to these things as someone who runs a business, and it makes him wonder “what’s going on” that that would happen.”

She just nodded her head and decided to agree with him, though in the back of her mind she really believed he was putting too much attention into a minor issue.

People make mistakes after all, so if they only got 2 pieces of bread and other tables got more, she was not convinced it was a big deal.

“Then when the check came, he didn’t tip,” she said. “He said, “they need to do better”. And said something to the waiter on the way out. Not gonna lie. I was mortified.”

What she finds upsetting is that this man went out of his way to be unkind to their server over pieces of bread, of all things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.