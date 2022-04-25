She Yelled At Her Boyfriend Because He Made Her Leave Her Best Friend’s Wedding

A woman and her boyfriend are in their late 20s and have been together for two years. The woman speaks pretty highly of her boyfriend.

“He’s [got] a good heart and is normally rational,” she explained. “But his one issue is that he expects to accompany me to every occasion, no matter how big or small.”

She says that he had even begged her to go to her ex-boyfriend’s funeral with her. We don’t get the vibes that he was begging to go so that he could comfort her.

One of her best friends recently got married, and her boyfriend was unable to attend because she was not able to bring a plus-one with her.

Her boyfriend had a “hissy fit” when he found out, accusing her best friend of not respecting their relationship.

Apparently, he was appalled that she would even go to the wedding without him. He told her that if he isn’t allowed to attend, she shouldn’t be going.

“That is my best friend and I had to respect her rules,” she pointed out about her best friend not letting her have a plus-one at the wedding.

On her 2-hour-long drive to the wedding, her boyfriend angrily called her the entire time. But that wasn’t the worst thing he did that day.

In the middle of the wedding, she received a text from one of her boyfriend’s friends. The friend wrote that her boyfriend was in an accident and had to be taken to the hospital.

