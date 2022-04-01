She’s Been On A Few Dates With A Guy That She Really Likes, But He’s So Bad At Kissing That She’s Thinking She Should Stop Seeing Him

A 22-year-old woman has already gone on 2 dates with a 23-year-old guy who she says is just absolutely “perfect.”

The first date she went on with him was for coffee, and she was excited to see how great they got along.

Their chemistry was off the charts and she felt really connected to him.

“It was so sweet and wholesome,” she explained. “He is single, attractive, kind, and smart, so I was suspicious as to what was wrong with him?”

“Second date was even cuter. Had an adorable picnic by the beach watching the sunset. Everything was going swimmingly.”

“Towards the middle-end of the date I leaned in to kiss him, and he is quite possibly the worst kisser I have ever come across.”

She figured maybe their first kiss was just off to a bad start, so after a bit of time had passed, she leaned in to give him another kiss.

She wondered if he had just been really nervous to kiss her for the first time, but she was astonished to find that kiss two was just as terrible.

The chemistry she thought that they had was disappearing before her eyes. The kisses that she shared with this guy were so bad, that she’s not sure she can overlook this.

