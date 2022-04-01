This Bride-To-Be Is Wondering If It’s Ok To Make It Known To Her Guests That She Has Strict Requirements For Her Wedding

One bride-to-be is in the middle of figuring out how she wants her wedding day to go, and though she’s not positive about a couple of small details, there are quite a few things she is completely certain about.

Mainly, she’s really concerned that some of her guests will do something to greatly upset her at her wedding, and she wants to make sure that won’t happen.

She doesn’t want to avoid inviting people that she knows will contribute to problems; instead, she wants her guests to follow a few strict requirements for her wedding in an effort to keep everything how she wants it.

She really only has 5 rules she expects her guests to abide by. The first rule is that she doesn’t want her guests to buy her anything that is not on her registry, though she doesn’t expect anyone to buy her something at all.

Her second rule is that she doesn’t want her guests to mention religion, as she thinks talking about that is just not respectful.

Her third rule is that she doesn’t want her guests to bring specific plus ones. “If you bring children under 12 or a date you barely know they will not be allowed in,” she explained.

Her fourth rule is that if any of her guests try to take photos or videos of her wedding, she will make sure they are kicked out.

Her final rule is that she wants to prevent her guests from complaining. “If you complain to me or (my husband) about anything that is simply a matter of taste you will be asked to leave,” she said.

“Really what it boils down to other than the bit about the registry is I just won’t be tolerating disrespect or unnecessary stress,” she continued.

