She’s Getting Married Next Week And She Found Emails Between Her Fiancé And His Ex-Girlfriend

A 27-year-old woman is set to get married in just one week to her 32-year-old fiancé. A few days ago, she was looking through his email to find the confirmation details of their honeymoon.

She looked through his inbox and couldn’t find the email, so she clicked on the trash folder to see if it somehow got stuck in there.

“In the trash folder, there were a bunch of emails that made my heart stop…they were from his ex,” she explained.

“Background…we first started dating about 3 years ago, a little before the pandemic. I’m a dance instructor and he and his brother had signed up for lessons for his brother’s wedding along with his brother’s fiancé and his sister.”

“He had a girlfriend at the time and I feel super guilty about the fact that we started getting friendly over the once-a-week lessons for 8 weeks.”

When it came time for the very last lesson, they all asked her to come grab drinks. She had such a wonderful time, but then she attempted to kiss her now-fiancé.

He prevented her from doing that, saying that he was already in a relationship with his girlfriend. He did, however, ask her to give him her number.

“I didn’t hear back from him for a week but he called, said he couldn’t stop thinking about me and that he’d broken up with his girlfriend because it didn’t make sense to be with her when he was thinking about me,” she said.

Not long after that fateful phone call, she went on a date with him, and they decided to be together since that day.

