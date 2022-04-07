The Guy She’s Been Hooking Up With Just Told Her That She’s Too Fat For Him To Ever Seriously Date

Late this January, a 23-year-old woman met a guy the same age as her on a dating app. As soon as she laid eyes on him, she knew that he was completely her kind of guy.

“He’s exactly my type physically, I thought he was really attractive,” she explained. “I’ve gained weight in the last year and I’m insecure about that and I told him that a lot of my pictures were last year and 20 pounds ago.”

“He said he didn’t mind. He kept wanting to get me to hook up with him and I usually don’t hook up plus I want a relationship so I declined a lot at first but I agreed eventually.”

Since she relented, she’s spent a lot of time with him, and a lot of time texting him. She’s starting to develop feelings for him, but he’s not on the same page as her.

“I really like him, he’s super attractive, funny, and I just feel at home talking to him,” she said.

“We do couples stuff like go to sports games and go out to eat but whenever the waiters assume we’re dating he always says “she’s just a friend” and it honestly makes me feel insecure because I know he’s way better looking than me and I don’t know why he has to clarify so fast every time.”

Well, yesterday evening, she gathered up the courage to outright ask him why he’s not trying to take their relationship further.

Why are they only hookup buddies and nothing more than that? He revealed to her that the reason he’s not committing is that he thinks that she’s too fat to seriously date.

“…He basically told me he likes our arrangement now and if I was at my older weight he would date me but I’m too big for him to commit to me right now,” she continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.