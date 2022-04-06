This Frenchie With A Big Personality And Social Media Following Sadly Suffered From A Stroke

New York, New York. Elle is an exceptional Frenchie who has amassed an impressive Instagram following for her sweet photos and personality—you can check out her online presence @grrlgenius_ and adventures around New York City.

Her family is incredibly proud of Elle’s platform and shared that she has worked with brands including Diesel, Barbour, and Lulu Guinness. She has also lifted up charities as often as possible.

Sadly, Elle is now facing medical issues due to a stroke on the right side of her brain. Her family first noticed that she was losing control of the left side of her body and that her neurological functions were deteriorating.

Though they tried giving the sweet Frenchie rest and brought her in for an MRI to rule out a brain tumor, it did detect a respiratory disease and a disc injury, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

Elle has had difficulty breathing after going under anesthesia and needed a bronchodilator to expand her airways.

The family shared, “After many requests and now finally knowing what is wrong with her and an approximation of the costs and how little insurance covers it is time to ask others for help.”

Despite Elle’s success online which helped the family support her in previous years, medical bills are now piling up.

She had a tumor removed from her eye that cost over $3,000 and was only partially covered by insurance.

