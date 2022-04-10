This TikToker Discovered That Her Hotel Room’s Peephole Was Installed Backward, Alerting Women Everywhere To A New Safety Check Necessity

Traveling alone as a woman can be frightening and, unfortunately, dangerous. There are many precautions that women can take to protect themselves, such as packing a doorstop, learning self-defense, and being aware of their destination’s surroundings.

But, one TikToker named Erin Vabney has shed light on another safety check that all women should know about.

She recently traveled to Las Vegas and was excited to stay at a certain hotel. But, while performing a safety check of her hotel room, Erin discovered an issue with her peephole.

TikTok; pictured above Erin steps out into the hall to check her room from outside

To her surprise, the peephole was installed backward. So, anyone walking through the hallway could easily glimpse through the peephole and clearly see inside Erin’s hotel room.

“What it’s like traveling as a woman,” Erin wrote. How terrifying.

“Always check your peepholes. Mine was installed backward so anyone could see into my room. It is very common for peepholes to be tampered with,” Erin continued.

TikTok; pictured above Erin shows that you can clearly see into her hotel room from outside her door

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.