14 Years Ago, This Young Woman Was Hit By A Train, But She Still Remains Unidentified After All This Time

According to the National Crime Information Center, last year alone there were 892 cases of unidentified people here in America.

It’s sad to think that so many people are left without their names or have loved ones desperately wanting to know where they are.

This young woman whose photo you are about to see is one of the hundreds of people who are deceased, yet remain missing and lost to their families in the absence of their real name or identity being known.

14 years ago in Brielle, New Jersey, a young woman was hit by a train on June 15th, 2008. She sadly passed away after this incident, but nobody knew who she was.

Although it’s been more than a decade since she passed, she still remains unidentified after all of this time.

In a Facebook post, the New Jersey State Police shared a photo of what this woman looked like while asking anyone with information on her to come forward.

New Jersey State Police; pictured above is what this unidentified young woman looked like

“The New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Transit Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the body of a woman that was fatally struck by a train in Monmouth County in 2008,” the New Jersey State Police said in their post.

“On June 15, 2008, the victim was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Fisk Avenue Crossing in Brielle, N.J. The victim was described as a white female, approximately 18-30 years old, 5’4” tall, approximately 123 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.”

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.