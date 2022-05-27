His Wife Is Forcing Him To Go On Trips He Can’t Afford

As fun as it is to plan an exciting family vacation, it can be extremely costly. Although there’s nothing like a fun trip, you have to worry about rental houses, food, transportation, etc., and it can get a bit overwhelming.

One man admitted that his wife likes to vacation (don’t we all) and that she often books trips they cannot afford.

Not only does she pick expensive trips, but he claims that she emotionally manipulates him into going on them.

For some context, this man and his wife have been married for five years. They have a 10-year-old daughter from his wife’s previous marriage.

Apparently, his wife grew up in a family with money that always went on annual vacations together. It sounds like she wishes to keep that tradition going with her and her husband’s little family, although the two of them don’t make that much money.

The next vacation she wants to book is a lengthy one. His wife wants to travel to Vermont for two weeks.

They would have to fly there and have a layover in Montreal. His wife figured that since they would be stopping in Montreal anyway, they should fly early and stay in Montreal for half a week. That adds up to 2 and-a-half weeks of vacation, and around $700 in airfare.

He was “not consulted” about any of these plans his wife was thinking of. “My bank account currently contains $900,” he explained. “I don’t get paid time off.”

He added that his wife is “dangerously bad at math and unstoppably impulsive.”

