After He Asked His 19-Year-Old Daughter To Pay Rent, She Accused Him Of Being Controlling

A married dad has 3 children with his wife, and his children are 12, 15, and 19. His oldest daughter, Kate, is the 19-year-old.

Kate did graduate from college a year ago, and she is still living with all of them right at home. Although Kate did get accepted to several colleges after her high school graduation, she chose to not go to any of them.

Kate thought it would be best for her to take “a break from school” and she also was not convinced that college was the best route for her to take in life.

This dad was perfectly fine with Kate’s decision, as was his wife, but he implemented a few guidelines for Kate in order for her to continue living under their roof.

“These were pretty basic rules,” he explained. “She had to work at least 30-hours a week and continue to help around the house.”

“I wanted her to pay a token rent which we would put away and give back to her when she moves out, but my wife disagreed as she wanted Kate to learn to save money on her own.”

So, over the last year, Kate hasn’t paid rent at all as she has kept on living with him and their family.

The biggest issue he has with Kate is that she doesn’t have good habits when it comes to how she spends her money.

As soon as Kate gets paid, she goes out and spends her money on things that he considers to be pretty useless.

