Although She Has A Boyfriend, She’s Crushing On One Of Her Best Friends

Falling in love is one thing, but falling in love with your best friend while dating someone else is another.

A couple has been dating one another for over 8 years and just moved to a foreign city together 7 years ago.

They do absolutely everything together, including getting their friends together for a night out.

They have established a great friend group within the city, and the girl in this relationship can’t help but feel like one of the males in the group stands out more than most.

While she is pretty happy overall with her boyfriend, and she is almost certain that she has met her soulmate, she can’t help but ponder what life would be like if she was single, especially with this other guy in the back of her mind.

Regardless, this 25-year-old girl has secretly caught feelings for her 31-year-old male best friend.

“Even though I fit really well with my boyfriend and we complement each other well – the other person seems to take this to a new level,” she said.

“Our humor is unbelievably similar, and sometimes, it’s super creepy. Unfortunately, I think he’s also very attractive on the outside.”

With her emotions rising, she decides to dip a toe into the water by asking her male best friend if he feels the same way she does.

