Her Dad Thinks She’s Rude For Not Wanting To Spend Mother’s Day With Her Stepmom

A 21-year-old woman sadly lost her mom a decade ago, and back then, her parents were still married.

Her mom wasn’t gone a year when her dad moved on and found a woman that he then tied the knot with.

After her dad got married to her stepmom, her dad uprooted her life and her brother’s too, and moved them completely to the other side of the country, since that’s where her stepmom lived.

“My stepmother is not a horrible person, however through the years, I have never had a mother-daughter relationship with her,” she explained.

“I appreciate all that she has done for me, but none of it has been what a mother would do, just what a parent would do (there are some things both parents can do for their children regardless of if they are the mother or the father, where as there as some things that only a mother provides, and so while she has been a parent figure, she has not been motherly).”

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and her dad wanted to know if she and her fiancé would like to spend half of the day with him and her stepmom, and the other half with her fiancé’s family.

Although she stopped to consider what her dad wants, she really doesn’t want to spend any time at all with her stepmom on Mother’s Day.

Instead, she thinks it’s better to spend the entire day with her fiancé’s family since she is very close to his mom and she’s not close to her stepmom at all.

She also is aware that if she does agree to go to her dad and stepmom’s place, they will only hang out for half an hour before her dad and stepmom go off and “do their own thing.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.