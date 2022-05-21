Her Homeless Sister Called Her Selfish For Wanting To Spend Money On Cosmetic Surgery Instead Of Helping Her

A 29-year-old woman has one thing about her body that she would love to change, and since she was back in college, she has been saving up her money to be able to do this.

She’s spent the last couple of years putting money aside in order to undergo cosmetic surgery so she can really love the skin she’s in, and although she does not make a ton of money at her job, she’s able to finally afford the surgery of her dreams.

She says that she is “extremely flat-chested” and this feature is something about herself that she has hated for as long as she can really remember.

She can’t wait to make a change, so, she booked her surgery and was a month away from going under the knife to get herself a new set of B cups when her sister had something to say about how she was choosing to spend her hard-earned money.

“My sister recently broke up with her BF so she has nowhere to live and no money to pay for a new place,” she explained.

“My mom and sister both know I have a big chunk of savings specifically for my (cosmetic surgery) and have been telling its selfish to spend it on unnecessary cosmetic surgery when my sister is homeless and unemployed (she’s currently couch surfing and is looking for a job but hasn’t been able to find one yet).”

She’s wondering if her sister is right in this situation and if it does make her selfish to spend money on cosmetic surgery instead of giving that money to help her sister out of a tough time.

Do you think she’s doing the right thing here? If you were in her shoes and it came down to cosmetic surgery to relieve your biggest insecurity or giving your sister financial help, which one would you pick?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

