Her Parents Banned Her From Going To Prom As Punishment, But After They Took That Back, She’s Still Not Going Just To Be Spiteful

A 16-year-old girl is currently a junior at her high school, and her prom is happening pretty soon.

Although all of her friends are excited about their upcoming prom, she’s not going to be there, and there’s a lot to unpack surrounding her upcoming lack of attendance.

Recently, she and her parents entered an enormous disagreement over who was supposed to do the dishes one night.

While she had washed all the dishes that day, after she finished up, someone in their household put more dirty dishes in the sink and she didn’t wash them since she had already done so much.

Her parents got angry at her for not washing the additional dirty dishes, and they chose to ban her from going to prom in order to punish her.

“I was upset for a little bit, but then I realized that this was a blessing in disguise as I did not feel like paying hundreds of dollars for a night I would forget about in a week, nor did I like going out to dances and the entire atmosphere of school dances,” she explained.

“After all, there are many opportunities in the future to get dolled up and eat a salmon dinner, without the price tag, nor the pressure to make prom night “a night to remember.” After this epiphany, I was no longer upset.”

Well, right after she got banned from going to prom and realized that she didn’t actually care about her punishment, her 4 friends asked her if she would like to go shopping for her prom dress with them.

Her friends invited her over text message, which her mom and dad saw come up on her phone. Her parents then questioned her if she was going shopping with her friends.

