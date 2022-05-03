Netflix Is Searching For A Kate Middleton Lookalike For The Crown’s Next Season, And This Australian TikToker Has Everyone Else Beat

Last week, Netflix released a casting call notice announcing their search for an actress to play eighteen-year-old Kate Middleton in the hit Netflix series, The Crown.

The Crown is an award-winning drama centered around Queen Elizabeth II’s rule as a newlywed. The lucky actress who gets to portray the queen herself will be expected to begin shooting in the U.K. in August.

After word of this casting call hit TikTok, thousands of hopeful users entertained the possibility. But, one TikToker named Brittany Dixon definitely stood out amongst the rest.

From her luscious brown hair and eye color to her nose shape and smile, this Australian artist bears an uncanny resemblance to young Kate Middleton.

Brittany’s followers even began tagging her in the original casting call announcement TikTok, encouraging her to apply.

She ended up creating a TikTok that featured a grid of selfies and Kate Middleton photos. And it is nearly impossible to tell them apart.

Kate’s video garnered nearly twenty thousand likes while hopeful commenters continued pushing her to apply for the role.

“Lol, I thought they were all pictures of Kate,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Brittany

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.