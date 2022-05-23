On A First Date With A Guy Who Hadn’t Been Out On One In Nearly 5 Years, He Confessed That He Loved Her

Imagine getting excited about a first date, only to have them tell you the three little words you never thought you would hear so soon.

Carrie Pyle, also known as Tik Toker @diaryofadivorcee, went on a disaster of a date and left us with a surprising TikTok giving us all the juicy details!

She went on a first date with a guy to a wine bar. They had a few cocktails, and he was a gentleman, which led to a fantastic date.

Now she is not one to see the same person two days in a row, as Carrie has had limited time due to her kid’s schedules, but she agreed to another date right after the first date.

While the second date is equally as good as the first, she is surprised by the information she gathers at the end.

She decides to ask her date how long he has been divorced, to which he then replies four and half years.

Carrie then asks him how much he has dated since then, and the response is astonishing.

This was his first date in 4 1/2 years. Luckily for her, this was not her first rodeo. Carrie has been enjoying the single life by getting to know other people, which has helped her learn a lot about herself in the process.

TikTok; pictured above is Carrie in her video

