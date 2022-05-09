She And Her Parents Found A Safe Hidden In Her New Home

What would you do if you found a hidden safe inside your new home?

On their first day in their new home, a young woman and her parents found a secret safe near their fireplace and took over TikTok by storm.

House mysteries are one way to catch a viewer’s attention on the app nowadays. From ghost stories to hidden artifacts around the farm, millions of people have become highly invested in the lives of those who are placing their findings online.

While looking around the home, this family noticed a boarded-up area that replaced a section of brick near the fireplace and instantly became curious about what was behind it.

After removing a few boards, they realized it was an old safe. As curious as anyone would be, they immediately tried to open it.

Knowing that the house was initially built in the 1950’s they knew something good might be waiting for them inside the safe.

After continuously trying to get the door to open, they finally cracked the code and were able to open the safe.

Inside, they found World War II 50th Anniversary Coins, gems, Revelation playing cards, a newspaper from 1850, and some more coins.

TikTok; pictured above is the safe

