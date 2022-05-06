She Ordered Girl Scout Cookies And Now There’s A Whole Bunch Of Drama Around It

After being asked, “do you want to buy some Girl Scout Cookies?” this mom just got swindled out of Tagalongs and Thin Mints.

As a working mom, fundraisers of any kind are tough for me. I want to promote socialization, responsibility, and accountability with my children.

Still, sometimes there is not enough time in a day to go door to door and convince your neighbors to buy chocolate bars and wrapping paper.

Covid has made it more difficult because I don’t want to let the kids go to strangers’ houses (while I wait at the curb), and people don’t even want to open their doors unless it’s an Amazon delivery person.

Luckily, organizations like the Girls Scouts of America have made it very easy to get the cookies we love with or without visiting the local hardware or grocery store.

Instead, you can buy cookies and have them shipped directly or find a local cookie stand here.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t so easy for this lady. She ordered her cookies from a local scout’s mom, that posted a link to a Facebook mom’s group.

A week later, she got a notification from the Girl Scout’s web page, letting her know her cookies were ready.

A few days later, the scout’s mother told her that not all the cookies she ordered were available and suggested she “donate” the payment she made in place of cookies. She politely declined and tried to coordinate the delivery of substitute cookies.

