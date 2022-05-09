She Pretended To Shave Her Head And Her Roommate Copied Her But Now Expects Her To Pay For A Wig

A 19-year-old girl shares her dorm room with a girl the same age as her named Kaya. They first met back in September when they started college and moved in together.

She isn’t close to Kaya at all, but she is nice to her, and Kaya is nice back. They simply don’t hang out or do anything together except exist in the same space.

As time went on, all of her friends mentioned to her that Kaya copies every single thing that she does.

Initially, it was pretty subtle. Kaya would wear some of the same clothing and accessories that she owns, and that didn’t really concern her.

Although she has a very specific way that she dresses, she felt that she couldn’t police Kaya’s outfit choices.

“But then, it started going further,” she explained. “I dyed my hair, she dyed her hair, I bought something for my room, she bought the same thing.”

“I started chatting with a guy, she became obsessed with that guy to a point that whenever I had a male friend or guy I was interested in over, she would go out of her way to try and get their attention, coming down to the kitchen in nothing but a towel (she never used to do it), etc.”

Kaya was clearly behaving like this to get all eyes on her, and she found it strange. She also thought it was weird that Kaya truly copied everything she did; down to joining the same sports or clubs at their college.

She was beginning to get creeped out by Kaya, though she couldn’t figure out how to approach her and discuss this sensitive subject.

