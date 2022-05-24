She Sold Her Old Prom Dress Online But Now The Woman Who Purchased It Wants A Refund

A young woman celebrated her prom 5 years ago, and over the last 5 months, she has been attempting to sell her prom dress online.

She is aware that this is a piece of clothing that’s pretty tough to sell, but she was adamant about getting it out of her closet and finding a new home for her dress.

She turned to a popular online marketplace to try to finally sell her dress once and for all.

Throughout the couple of months her dress was listed for sale online, she slashed the price twice, hoping it would be attractive enough to a buyer.

“Originally, the dress was purchased for 700$, and I listed the price from $200 down to $150, then to $100,” she explained.

“Nonetheless, it was being sold for quite cheap compared to the original price. The dress was in good condition other than some browning on the white of the bottom from wearing it the one time.”

The browning at the bottom is really due to dirt, and although it’s not something she went out of her way to mention in her listing online, she did let the woman who bought her dress know about it in advance.

The woman who ended up buying her dress sent her a message wondering if she would take $75 for her dress instead of $100.

She was thrilled to have an offer, and she let the woman know that she would be happy to sell it for that price, but she was about to leave the country for a week.

