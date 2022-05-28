She Was Killed In A Motel Room 31 Years Ago, And Even Though Her Family Was Tracked Down In 2019, She Was Only Recently Identified

Someone took a 23-year-old woman’s life in a motel room 31 years ago, and although her family was tracked down in 2019, nobody knew her real name until quite recently.

She was blonde, although she was closer to a brunette at the time of her death in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was pretty. She was tall.

She was skinny. She had blue eyes. Her final moments happened in the Whitehall Motel, and her killer was pretty easily identified, though she wasn’t.

Her former boyfriend was the one who pleaded guilty to shooting her, and he told authorities exactly who she was…or so he thought.

She had a list of different aliases she went by, and a valid driver’s license that turned out to be somebody else entirely.

Authorities had her fingerprints, numerous photos of her, and her diary written in her own words.

They had her DNA, which was positively matched to some of her living relatives 3 years ago, so why did it take until this month to figure out who she really was?

This is the strange story of a woman who came to be known as the El Dorado Jane Doe, or Mercedes, in the absence of her real name.

El Dorado Police Department; the El Dorado Jane Doe smiles in the photo above

