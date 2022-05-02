She’s Getting Married This Month And Not Inviting Her Adoptive Parents

A 30-year-old woman is getting married later this month and does not want to invite her adoptive parents to her wedding. Honestly, after hearing her story though, we can understand why.

This bride-to-be is looking forward to marrying her finacé, but she is having trouble with the guest list, and she has decided not to invite the couple that adopted her.

She was adopted when she was an infant and never had a loving relationship with her adoptive parents.

Two years after she was adopted, her adoptive parents had two of their own children, a boy, and a girl.

The bride-to-be describes how her brother and sister clearly ranked above her in her mom and dad’s eyes and that her parents would only show her attention by paying for music lessons.

“We never really spoke and had a pretty bad relationship,” she explained.

She recalled some awful stories, like when her siblings would want seconds at dinnertime, her parents would take food off of her plate to give to them.

There were other times when she would have to use the money she made babysitting to buy treats for her siblings. It’s no wonder she wasn’t feeling loved!

When she turned 18, she wanted to seek out her biological parents. All she knew about them was that they were teenagers when they had her and that they actually lived not too far away from where she grew up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.