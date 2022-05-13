She’s Wondering When It’s Alright To Just Ask Her Boyfriend How Much Money He Earns At His Job

A 27-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend for less than a year, and she’s wondering when it’s ok to just ask her boyfriend how much money he earns at his job.

He’s the same age as she is, and she does know that he is high up in the company where he works, but that’s all she knows.

She’s honestly just interested in his salary; there isn’t any particular “reason” why she would like this information.

Her boyfriend also lives in an area that leads her to believe he’s somewhat affluent, but she just can’t figure out what his salary actually is based on that alone.

Everyone that she has dated prior to her boyfriend was in graduate school or still completing college, so she was able to estimate their income, but she’s left in the dark in regards to her current boyfriend since he doesn’t fit into these categories.

“No I am not a gold digger, I make a good living on my own, and finding out his salary would not make me any more or less interested in him, I am in it for the long haul either way,” she explained.

“Also he is the one who pursued me and I always offer to pay for stuff…again I am just curious, he seems to spend a lot of money (not necessarily irresponsibly).”

“My family was middle class growing up/I have been in grad school up until now and his spending habits are just pretty surprising to me.”

Her boyfriend does know exactly what she makes, so she’s wondering why this topic hasn’t been a two-way street between them.

