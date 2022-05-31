This Dad Is Trying To Raise Enough Money To Buy His Daughter A Device That Will Help Her Stand Up On Her Own

Phoenix, Arizona. Bob Lawson and his daughter Molly have created a GoFundMe page for her medical expenses after her rare disease has caused a series of complications.

Molly is a young woman with a loving family and a positive outlook on life. She was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Friedreich’s ataxia.

According to raredisease.org, the main symptom of this disease is ataxia of the limbs. This means that those who have it may experience “inadequate muscle coordination that results in an unsteady gait, and poor control of fine movements of the limbs.”

Bob wrote that this disease has affected Molly’s ability to walk, talk, write, and more. Recently, the disease has presented a new problem that causes her tremendous amounts of pain.

In January, the tone of Molly’s legs started going through changes. She struggled to keep her legs on her wheelchair pedals, and they would just stick out in front of her rather than bend down.

Now, she has developed ‘drop-foot’ syndrome in her right foot, causing her foot to sort of curve from under her. It never flattens onto the ground, but instead lies on its side.

Molly and her parents have gone to multiple doctors to try and fix her foot with treatments like botox injections, but so far none of them are working.

“To make it worse, her foot has become extremely painful,” Bob said. “I have never seen her experience so much pain for so long.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Molly

