This Dog Jumped Out Of A Car Window While On A Drive With Her Family

Greg and Lillian are a couple who have been documenting their dog’s inspiring recovery after a tragic accident.

Greg is a high school teacher, and Lillian works at a start-up. The couple rescued their 2 1/2-year-old dog Bridgette in November of 2020.

“She [Bridgette] loves pets and belly rubs, loves flopping into your lap on the couch and likes to play and explore the neighborhood,” writes Greg.

Greg writes about how Bridgette has become an essential member of their family, always there to help him and Lillian through hard times. During the pandemic, Bridgette would show them companionship and help get them out of the house.

Tragically, on March 25th, Bridgette unexpectedly jumped out of their car window during a drive and was hit by another vehicle.

Greg and Lillian were stopped at a red light when they turned around and noticed their pup was missing from the back seat.

Thankfully, after driving around for a short time, they found her in the middle of the road, surrounded by a few good samaritans.

The accident caused severe injuries, with trauma spread across the rear half of Bridgette’s body and multiple pelvic fractures.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bridgette

