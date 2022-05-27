While She Was Taking Out Her Trash One Day, She Was Hit By A Driver Who Fell Asleep At The Wheel

On the morning of April 14th, 2022, Shelby Mackenzie was taking her trash down her driveway, like she had down so many mornings in her life. This morning was different than others before.

Unfortunately, this morning she was hit by a driver that had fallen asleep at the wheel of their vehicle. Shelby was thrown approximately 15-20 feet where she landed on her head.

“She was immediately taken to BAMC where she was hospitalized for 7 days- a large portion of that time in the trauma ICU,” Shelby’s family explained on a GoFundMe.

“She was diagnosed with 2 skull fractures, 3 subdural hemorrhages, a dissection of her internal carotid artery, and a complete rupture of all the ligaments of her right knee.”

Shelby’s family has since updated their GoFundMe page to say that Shelby’s head and neck injuries are healing and that she is slowly becoming her old self again.

A major problem Shelby still has is that the driver of the car had minimal insurance so any and all medical bills are going to have to be covered by Shelby.

These bills shouldn’t be something that Shelby focuses on. Her main focus needs to be on her recovery and the care of her 3 and 1/2-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Shelby is a single mother who is the sole person responsible for Olivia’s wellbeing. Barely 2 weeks after returning from the hospital, she started receiving bills to the tune of $1000’s of dollars.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Shelby

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.