He Interviewed A Girl Who Used To Relentlessly Bully His High School Classmates For A High-Paying Job And She Left In Tears

A guy currently works as a hiring manager, and he was pretty surprised one day to find that a girl who used to relentlessly bully his high school classmates was applying for an incredibly high-paying job at the company where he works.

This girl never came after him directly, but he witnessed her go out of her way to ruin the lives of a lot of his peers way back when.

Fast forward to the day that she came into his office for the interview, and as soon as she saw his face she didn’t know what to do.

She clearly recognized him in that moment, and she had no clue that he was the one who was about to make or break her future at the company.

“I asked her ridiculously difficult technical questions that she fumbled and stammered over,” he explained.

“At the end of the interview, I looked at her and said, “I’m sorry, you just don’t have what it takes. I’m not going to be able to offer you the position.”

“Normally we tell people we will get back to you in a few days, but I wanted to see the look on her face.”

“She told me that she really needed this job, she had been out of work for 3 months already and that she knew that if I just gave her a chance she could prove to me that she could do the work.”

He stared at her and reiterated that he would be setting their company up for anything but success if he offered her the job then and there.

