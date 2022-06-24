He Told His Daughter If His Wife Can’t Come To Her Wedding, He’s No Longer Going To Be Paying For The Whole Thing

A 58-year-old dad has a 27-year-old daughter who will be tying the knot this fall. He’s footing the bill for his daughter’s entire wedding, which is a very generous thing to do.

Well, imagine his surprise when he received a save the date for his daughter’s wedding recently, only to find out that his wife is not being invited at all.

“We got the save the date invitations a few days after I put the payments through my bank (they need to be approved, so no money has been paid yet),” he explained.

“My wife isn’t invited to the wedding. I have been divorced for 15 years and married to my wife now for 8 years.”

“My daughter never really liked my wife, they didn’t get along well. My other two kids love her.”

For whatever reason, his daughter just doesn’t like his wife, and he suspects it has to do with his daughter wanting to side with his ex-wife through the divorce.

As soon as he saw that his wife’s name wasn’t on the save the date, he called his daughter up to figure out why she intentionally left out his wife.

When he got a hold of his daughter, she claimed that she can do whatever she wants at her wedding, and part of that means she would like just her “real family” in attendance.

In response to this, he questioned his daughter if she invited her mom’s boyfriend, to which she said that she did.

