Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Give His Dog Away And She’s Thinking Of Doing It Behind His Back

A 26-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend recently got an apartment and they are living together for the first time.

Her boyfriend’s dog has also moved in with them, and she was dating her boyfriend for 8 months when he got the dog.

The dog came from one of her boyfriend’s friends who was having a tough time taking care of him.

Prior to living with her boyfriend, she thought his dog was super nice and calm, but that’s not really the entire picture.

Her boyfriend’s dog has separation anxiety, is reactive, and is really not trained well at all, which are all things she didn’t know about before.

“It caused some resentment between my boyfriend and me because I’ve dealt with disobedient dogs before but he’s on a different level and I feel like he wasn’t honest with me,” she explained.

“I was willing to try to keep working with the dog but I recently found out I was pregnant and it’s changed a lot.”

“Now when the dog jumps on me or pulls me too hard and almost drags me down to the ground when I’m walking him it makes me nervous and I don’t see things getting better with him.”

She hates how her boyfriend’s dog smells, and additionally, her boyfriend won’t walk him so it’s all on her to make sure the dog gets any exercise at all.

