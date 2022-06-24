Her Boyfriend Is Super Close With His Mom And It’s Weirding Her Out

A 27-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 32, and back in 2014, they dated for 3 years before splitting up.

They decided to make amends 2 years ago and have been together ever since. Although she and her boyfriend did try living on the other side of the country, they returned to the town they’re from not too long ago.

After they made their move back, they chose to live with her boyfriend’s mom and dad so they could take some time to find a house.

Now, her boyfriend has always been what she calls a “mama’s boy” and that hasn’t changed at all.

Her boyfriend’s mom is gorgeous and easily comes across as a decade younger than she actually is (which is 72).

Her boyfriend is super close with his mom though, and it’s really weirding her out while making her question if there’s something more going on between her boyfriend and his mom.

There are several things that are leading her to believe her boyfriend’s relationship with his mom is fishy, starting with a reaction her boyfriend’s mom had to them wanting to find their own house.

“His mom assumed we would live with them forever,” she explained. “There’s no room in their house for all their crap and ours.”

“Also, they drive me absolutely insane. When she found out were looking for a place, she had a complete meltdown. She yelled at us and audibly sobbed in her room.”

