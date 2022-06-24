Her Family Wants Her To Leverage Her Friends With Benefits Situation To See If She Can Gather Evidence That Will Help Her Brother Battle For Custody Of His Kids

A woman has a brother who is in the middle of fighting for custody of his kids, and she’s convinced he’s just about to lose this battle.

“This all started because my brother decided to have an affair, continued seeing the other woman (his now fiancée) after his wife found out, and moved with his two children once his wife had a mental breakdown,” she explained.

“My sister-in-law didn’t want her family to get involved until he took the kids but now my brother is realizing he (messed) up as my sister-in-law’s dad and brother are using their money and connections to (unfairly) destroy him in court.”

She has done her best to mind her own business and stay out of this mess, but her loved ones are putting pressure on her to try to help her brother.

Her entire family is concerned that if her brother does lose the custody battle, none of them will ever be able to spend time with his kids again.

You see, she has a friends with benefits situation going on with the brother of her sister-in-law, and so her own sister wants her to leverage that to gather evidence that could benefit her brother’s custody case.

Her sister asked her to go through her friend with benefit’s house and phone to dig for any kind of information.

Her whole family thinks this is a great plan, but she put her foot down and said it’s not going to happen.

“I told them he would catch me but they still want me to try,” she said. “I ended up having an argument with my brother because he said I didn’t care about how he was going to lose his children.”

