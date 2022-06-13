Her Professor Kindly Bought Enough Pizza For Everyone’s Last Day of Class, But Nobody Showed Up

Have you ever had a teacher or professor that you really clicked with? Or that has been super kind and wants to do something for their students at the end of a semester?

Well, that’s what one professor did for his students on their last day of classes. He bought 15 pizzas for his class and played clips from The Office on YouTube.

A regular thing that happens on most college campuses, is that for the last week of classes most students don’t show up.

Most classes use the last week as an optional review week. You can either go to class if you have any questions or you can use that time to study in the dorms.

One would think that the offer of free pizza would bring in at least a few students to the last day of classes. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one professor.

In a TikTok video, one of the students named Alicia posted a video showing that the classroom was nearly empty.

Once the class was over the students that did show up each went home with a whole pizza for themselves.

In the comments on the video, there was an outpouring of people saying that this professor was a gem that needed to be protected at all times.

TikTok; pictured above Alicia’s professor brings in the pizzas

