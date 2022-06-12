His Girlfriend’s Sister Bought Them A German Shepherd Puppy For A Baby Shower Present But They Gave The Dog Away

A guy’s girlfriend has a sister who is 27-years-old, and she just got them a pretty surprising gift for their baby shower.

He and his girlfriend are welcoming their baby in under one month, and at their baby shower, his girlfriend’s sister gifted them a 3-month-old German Shephard puppy.

They live in a small apartment, so they definitely don’t have space for a large breed puppy, and he couldn’t believe that his girlfriend’s sister thought to get them a puppy without asking or bringing this up with them first.

“She said it would be cute for our son to grow up with a furry companion,” he explained. “We were too shocked but we didn’t say anything until after the baby shower.”

Although his girlfriend thanked her sister for the strange gift, she pointed out that they couldn’t handle a puppy in addition to a brand new baby.

Also, they won’t have the money or the time to invest in a puppy as well as their child. His girlfriend’s sister ignored their comments and concerns and insisted that every guy “acts like this” and pretends to have no interest in a dog, yet they wind up becoming “best friends.”

Neither he nor his girlfriend could say anything to get her to understand why a puppy was a terrible baby shower gift.

He and his girlfriend had no choice but to leave their baby shower with the puppy in tow, and the puppy at that point had already peed everywhere.

He and his girlfriend had no food or anything to set them up for success in the dog department, so they thought about what to do.

