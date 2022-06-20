His Secretary Is Crushing On Him And Even Said He Would Make A Great Dad To Her Child

A 29-year-old man owns quite an enormous business, and before he began running it, it belonged to his dad.

When he was younger, his dad expected him to step up to the plate and start being involved in the business.

It wasn’t easy for him to do this, and if he could go back in time, he would have chosen to go to college for Astronomical Sciences instead of taking over the company.

The major upside to being expected to take over the family business is that he does have a bit of money.

He’s currently married to his 28-year-old wife, and they have an 18-month-old daughter together.

Before he started dating his wife, she was his employee, so when they got married 4 years ago, they invited pretty much everyone at their company.

Not too long ago, his wife ended up having to leave home to go on a research trip located in the Amazon, so they figured it was time to get him a secretary so he would have extra help in her absence.

His new secretary’s name is Jess, and Jess is a single mom who has a 5-year-old little girl. His company does have accommodations so that you can bring your children to work with you, as they have dedicated staff members there that can take care of the employee’s children.

Jess has started bringing her daughter to work for their daycare program, and he occasionally brings his daughter as well.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.