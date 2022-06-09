Right When She Started Dating Her Boyfriend, He Slept With A Girl That He Swore Was More Like His Sister And This Is Still Bothering Her

A 20-year-old girl has been with her 24-year-old boyfriend for 6 months now, and they both met in an interesting way, and it has nothing to do with dating apps.

“We met while going on an adventure and falling down a hillside together we ended up falling in love as well,” she explained.

“We both, a few months after that adventure, confessed our feelings for each other but I let him know that I would much prefer to take things slow.”

The relationship that she was in before she began seeing her current boyfriend was quite hard on her, and so that’s what made her hesitate to jump right into something new.

She and her boyfriend did go slow, and she was happy, though they never referred to one another as girlfriend and boyfriend in the beginning.

After a month of seeing one another, they did become official with each other, and before they did though, her boyfriend was living with several roommates.

One of his roommates was a girl her boyfriend swore up and down was more like his baby sister.

Several weeks into dating her boyfriend (unofficially) he revealed to her that a couple of days ago, he slept with this girl he claimed was like his sister.

He insisted that he felt terrible about doing this, and she really had no response to what he said, as she was so upset.

